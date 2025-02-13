Colorado safety Shilo Sanders not among Scouting Combine invitees

The NFL announced the 329 prospects invited to the Scouting Combine from Feb. 24-March 3.

It included familiar names in University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

One big-name player, though, was conspicuously absent.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, the brother of Shedeur and the son of Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion, was not on the list.

Shilo Sanders, projected as a late-round pick, participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He also will get a chance to impress scouts at the school’s Pro Day following the Combine.

But he will not be in Indianapolis.

Shilo Sanders played 19 games in two seasons in Boulder and totaled 122 tackles, an interception and a sack.