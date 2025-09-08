Colton McKivitz agrees to three-year extension with 49ers

49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz got to celebrate a season-opening win on Sunday afternoon and he has another reason to celebrate on Monday.

McKivitz’s agents Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy told ESPN that their client has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The deal is worth $45 million with $27 million in guaranteed money.

McKivitz is now under contract through the 2028 season.

The 49ers drafted McKivitz in the fifth round in 2020 and he spent most of his time as a backup before the 2023 season. He started every game last year and repeated that feat in 2024.

With the new deal in place, McKivitz is set to make a lot more starts in a 49ers uniform.