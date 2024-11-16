Colts add OT Braden Smith to injury report as questionable

The Colts added right tackle Braden Smith to their injury report Saturday. He now is questionable to play with a personal matter.

Smith missed Friday’s practice for what the team listed as rest.

He now could miss Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Smith has started every game this season and 90 in his seven-year career since the Colts made him a second-round pick.

Swing tackle Matt Goncalves already is set to fill in for left tackle Bernhard Rainmann (knee). Blake Freeland likely would start for Smith.

Left guard Quenton Nelson will be the only normal starting offensive lineman if Smith is out.

The Colts also announced they signed linebacker Liam Anderson to the 53-player roster from the practice squad. They waived defensive tackle Adam Gotsis in a corresponding move. The team also elevated guard Atonio Mafi and guard Josh Sills to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.