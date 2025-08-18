 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Colts agree to sign CB Xavien Howard

  
Published August 18, 2025 11:20 AM

Cornerback Xavien Howard is back in the game.

According to agent David Canter, Howard has agreed to a deal with the Colts.

Howard, 32, did not play in the 2024 season after he was released by the Dolphins in March. A four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, Howard has recorded 29 interceptions and 95 passes defensed in 100 career games.

Back in 2023, he recorded 12 passes defensed with one interception in 13 games for Miami.

Howard will be reunited in Indianapolis with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who served as Howard’s position coach with the Dolphins for the corner’s first two seasons.

The Colts have been dealing with several injuries in their cornerbacks room, partially necessitating the move to add Howard.