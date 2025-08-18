Colts agree to sign CB Xavien Howard

Cornerback Xavien Howard is back in the game.

According to agent David Canter, Howard has agreed to a deal with the Colts.

Howard, 32, did not play in the 2024 season after he was released by the Dolphins in March. A four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, Howard has recorded 29 interceptions and 95 passes defensed in 100 career games.

Back in 2023, he recorded 12 passes defensed with one interception in 13 games for Miami.

Howard will be reunited in Indianapolis with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who served as Howard’s position coach with the Dolphins for the corner’s first two seasons.

The Colts have been dealing with several injuries in their cornerbacks room, partially necessitating the move to add Howard.