Colts agree to terms with DB Jonathan Owens

The Colts are adding to their defensive backfield.

Agent Sunny Shah announced that his client Jonathan Owens has agreed to terms with the Colts. It’s a one-year deal for Owens with Indianapolis.

Owens spent the last two seasons with the Bears and played in all of their regular season and playoff games. He played 40 percent of the defensive snaps in 2024, but saw most of his playing time on special teams during the 2025 season.

Owens had 19 tackles in that role and he had 49 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his first year with Chicago. He played for the Texans and the Packers before joining the Bears.