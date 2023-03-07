Colts announce 2023 coaching staff

The Colts hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach after the Super Bowl and they’ve spent the last few weeks putting together his coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the Colts announced that they have completed that process. The group includes defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who returns from last season, and two new coordinators.

Jim Bob Cooter has been hired the offensive coordinator and he will be joined on that side of the ball by holdover wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne and offensive quality control/ wide receivers coach Brian Bratton. Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, running backs coach DeAndre Smith, tight ends coach Tom Manning, offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., and assistant offensive line coach Chris Watt are other new arrivals on the offensive side.

Special teams coordinator Brian Mason will be joined by the returning assistant special teams coach Joe Hastings. The Colts are also holding onto defensive line coach Nate Ollie, assistant defensive line coach Matt Raich, linebackers coach/run game coordinator Richard Smith, assistant linebackers coach Cato June, defensive backs coach Ron Milus and assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell. Brent Jackson will move from being the Colts’ 2022 Tony Dungy Defensive Coaching Fellow to a defensive quality control assistant position.

Strength and conditioning coach Richard Howell, strength and conditioning assistant Zane Fakes, director of sports performance Rusty Jones, applied sports science/conditioning Doug McKenney, functional movement therapist/conditioning Sam Khym, and assistant to the head coach TJ Ingels round out Steichen’s staff.