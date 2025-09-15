Colts are first team in NFL history not to punt in either of their first two games

The Colts’ offense is off to a historic start this season.

Indianapolis has still not punted through two weeks of the season, an unprecedented feat: No team in NFL history had ever gone without punting in its first two games of the season. Going a game without a punt is rare, so rare that the Colts are the only team that has done it this year. And the Colts have done it twice.

The Colts also set an NFL record by scoring on their first 10 possessions of the season.

The Colts’ possessions so far this season have ended like this: field goal, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, field goal, touchdown, field goal, field goal, field goal, touchdown, downs, touchdown, end of half, field goal, downs, field goal, field goal.

No punts. No turnovers. Five drives that ended with touchdowns, nine drives that ended with field goals, one drive that ended with the end of the first half and two drives that ended on unsuccessful fourth down attempts.

When Daniel Jones beat out Anthony Richardson for the Colts’ starting quarterback job, there wasn’t a lot of optimism about the offense in Indianapolis. Through two games, Jones is playing great and the Colts’ offense is on a roll the likes of which we’ve never seen before in the NFL.