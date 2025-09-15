 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeburrownews_250915.jpg
Report: Burrow to have toe surgery, will miss time
nbc_pft_billsjets_250915.jpg
Bills were on ‘another level’ compared to Jets
nbc_pft_macjones_250915.jpg
Jones leads 49ers to road win in Purdy’s absence

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeburrownews_250915.jpg
Report: Burrow to have toe surgery, will miss time
nbc_pft_billsjets_250915.jpg
Bills were on ‘another level’ compared to Jets
nbc_pft_macjones_250915.jpg
Jones leads 49ers to road win in Purdy’s absence

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts are first team in NFL history not to punt in either of their first two games

  
Published September 15, 2025 09:49 AM

The Colts’ offense is off to a historic start this season.

Indianapolis has still not punted through two weeks of the season, an unprecedented feat: No team in NFL history had ever gone without punting in its first two games of the season. Going a game without a punt is rare, so rare that the Colts are the only team that has done it this year. And the Colts have done it twice.

The Colts also set an NFL record by scoring on their first 10 possessions of the season.

The Colts’ possessions so far this season have ended like this: field goal, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, field goal, touchdown, field goal, field goal, field goal, touchdown, downs, touchdown, end of half, field goal, downs, field goal, field goal.

No punts. No turnovers. Five drives that ended with touchdowns, nine drives that ended with field goals, one drive that ended with the end of the first half and two drives that ended on unsuccessful fourth down attempts.

When Daniel Jones beat out Anthony Richardson for the Colts’ starting quarterback job, there wasn’t a lot of optimism about the offense in Indianapolis. Through two games, Jones is playing great and the Colts’ offense is on a roll the likes of which we’ve never seen before in the NFL.