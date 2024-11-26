Colts C Tanor Bortolini is in the concussion protocol

The Colts may be down to their third-string center for this week’s game against the Patriots.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday that Tanor Bortolini is in the concussion protocol. Bortolini reported symptoms after Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Bortolini has started five games in place of Ryan Kelly this season, including the last three contests. Kelly is on injured reserve and won’t be eligible for return until Week 15, so Danny Pinter, who has yet to play an offensive snap this season, could get the start on Sunday.

“Really smart, cerebral, very tough, obviously been around here for a while,” Steichen said, via the team’s website. “The guys love him. So if he gets that opportunity this week, we’re definitely looking forward to that.”

At 5-7, the Colts can’t afford a loss to New England if they want to hold onto serious hopes of making the playoffs. An undermanned offensive line isn’t ideal under those circumstances, but the Colts might not have any choice.