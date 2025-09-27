Colts’ Cam Bynum accuses Rams of using fake crowd noise

The Colts are traveling to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Sunday, and one Colts player says they have to be prepared for an unfair advantage the Rams get at home: Fake crowd noise.

Colts safety Cam Bynum said on teammate Josh Downs’ podcast that the Rams make up for a quiet fan base by using the stadium sound speakers to pump in fake noise.

“They play fake crowd noise because their crowd isn’t that turnt,” Bynum said. “The Rams, they have a good fanbase, but they’ve moved around so much where it’s not like true fans. It’s more of like a celebrity show in there. It’s like, yeah, I know this is fake.”

Downs asked Bynum, “They’re playing fake crowd noise?”

“Because on third downs, you see the crowd is sitting down, but somehow there’s noise coming from somewhere,” Bynum said. “We were just looking around last year [when Bynum played for the Vikings], we’re like, ‘Hold on, that noise is coming from the speakers. Because this crowd, nobody’s turnt up right now.’”

Downs said, “I didn’t even know that was legal to play crowd noise”

Bynum answered, “I didn’t think so, either.”

It’s not legal to play crowd noise over the stadium sound system, but it’s an allegation that has been made against several NFL teams over the years. The Falcons were fined and stripped of a fifth-round draft pick in 2015 after a finding that they had pumped in fake crowd noise. The Rams could be subject to discipline from the league as well, if Bynum’s suspicions were found to be true.