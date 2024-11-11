Colts CB Kenny Moore: I don’t think everyone is working as hard as possible

One of the Colts’ captains offered a harsh review of his team after Sunday’s 30-20 loss to the Bills.

Cornerback Kenny Moore said that “you’ve got to define the identity of the team” and that the one that the 4-6 team has been building for itself is of a group that isn’t willing to do everything necessary to win games in the NFL.

“I don’t think everybody is working as hard as possible, and obviously, it’s showing,” Moore said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m not the type to sugarcoat it; honestly, I don’t think the urgency is there. I don’t think the details are there. I don’t think the effort is there, and I don’t see everything correlating from the meetings to practice to the games, and it shows.”

The Colts’ bid to develop an identity hasn’t been helped by the quarterback position. Anthony Richardson opened the year as the starter, missed time with injury, and then got benched in favor of Joe Flacco. Flacco has struggled the last two weeks and there’s uncertainty about the long-term plans at the position, but Moore said he considers that an “excuse” that he’s not willing to make.

At 4-6, time’s starting to run short for the Colts to find what’s been missing this season.