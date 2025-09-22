Colts CB Kenny Moore is expected to miss time with a calf injury

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore’s Sunday started a lot better than it ended.

Moore intercepted a pass by Titans quarterback Cam Ward on Tennessee’s third offensive snap and returned it for a 32-yard touchdown that got the Colts going on their way to a 41-20 win. Moore wasn’t around for any on-field celebrations after the game, however.

Moore left the game early in the fourth quarter with a calf injury and did not return. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moore is expected to miss a couple of weeks as a result.

The Colts are signing Mike Hilton to their practice squad and they have Charvarius Ward, Xavien Howard, Mekhi Blackmon, and Jonathan Edwards on the 53-man roster.