Colts claim Kristian Wilkerson off waivers

  
Published February 16, 2023 11:48 AM
The Colts claimed receiver Kristian Wilkerson off waivers on Thursday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Wilkerson was one of three players the Patriots waived Wednesday.

The Titans signed Wilkerson as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The team cut him out of the preseason, and he later signed with the Patriots’ practice squad.

Wilkerson played one game his rookie season and had three more practice squad elevations in 2021. He had two touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars.

Wilkerson was diagnosed with a concussion late in training camp last summer and spent last season on injured reserve.

In his four-game career, he has four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.