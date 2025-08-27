 Skip navigation
Colts claim LB Chad Muma off waivers, waive DT Tim Smith

  
Published August 27, 2025 03:32 PM

The Colts claimed linebacker Chad Muma off waivers on Wednesday and waived defensive tackle Tim Smith in a corresponding move, the team announced.

The Jaguars waived Muma on Tuesday.

Muma was a 2022 third-round pick by Jacksonville, and he played in all but one of the team’s games in his time there. Muma started only seven games, though, and the changes to the coaching staff and front office this offseason left him without any ties to the people who brought him to Jacksonville.

Muma had 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed during his time with the Jags.

The Colts selected Smith in the sixth round this spring. From 2020-24 at Alabama, he appeared in 64 career games with 32 starts and registered 124 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.