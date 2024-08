Colts designate Samson Ebukam, Cameron McGrone to return in roster reduction

The Colts have announced their Tuesday moves to reduce their roster to 53 players.

Indianapolis has waived cornerback Micah Abraham, linebacker Austin Ajiake, linebacker Liam Anderson, quarterback Jason Bean, defensive end Levi Bell, safety Marcel Dabo, running back Demetric Felton, guard Arlington Hambright, running back Evan Hull, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, defensive end Titus Leo, tight end Jordan Murray, center Mike Panasiuk, running back Zavier Scott, cornerback Jaylin Simpson, cornerback Ameer Speed, safety Michael Tutsie, offensive tackle Jake Witt, and linebacker Craig Young.

The Colts released defensive end Genard Avery, cornerback Chris Lammons, receiver D.J. Montgomery, tight end Eric Tomlinson, and receiver Laquon Treadwell.

The club also placed four players on injured reserve: defensive end Samson Ebukam, linebacker Cameron McGrone, receiver Juwann Winfreee, and tight end Jelani Woods. Both Ebukam and McGrone have been designated to return, which means Winfree and Woods are out for the 2024 season.