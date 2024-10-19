Colts downgrade E.J. Speed to doubtful

The Colts are likely to be without linebacker E.J. Speed in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Speed was listed as questionable to play on Friday’s injury report, but the Colts downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday. Speed has a knee injury and he missed practice on Wednesday before returning for the final two days of the week.

Speed has started all six games this season and he has 60 tackles. Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, Grant Stuard, and Segun Olubi are the other linebackers on the active roster for the Colts.

They’ll be joined by Liam Anderson, who has been elevated from the practice squad along with cornerback Kelvin Joseph.