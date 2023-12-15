Colts downgrade Segun Olubi to out for Saturday’s game

The Colts have made a couple of moves for Saturday’s game against the Steelers.

Indianapolis has downgraded linebacker Segun Olubi to out with his hip injury. One of Indianapolis’ key special teams players, Olubi was previously questionable after he was limited on Wednesday and didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice.

He’s recorded 15 total tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery this season.

The Colts have also elevated running back Tyler Goodson to the active roster for Saturday, as Jonathan Taylor continues to recover from thumb surgery. Goodson has appeared in Indianapolis’ last two games, catching three passes for 9 yards.

Defensive end Derek Rivers has also been placed on the practice squad injured list.