Colts elevate K Spencer Shrader, CB Chris Lammons

  
Published September 7, 2024 12:30 PM

Spencer Shrader may be handling the kicking duties for the Colts on Sunday.

The Colts announced that they elevated Shrader from the practice squad on Saturday. Matt Gay is listed as questionable to play against the Texans on Sunday after having surgery to repair a hernia recently.

Shrader signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of Notre Dame and joined the practice squad after clearing waivers last month.

The Colts also elevated cornerback Chris Lammons. He played in four games for the team last season and made six tackles.

Wide receiver Josh Downs is the only player the Colts ruled out due to injury.