Colts elevate Laquon Treadwell to active roster for Sunday vs. Bills

Former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell will see his first playing time for his sixth NFL team on Sunday.

Treadwell was elevated from the Colts’ practice squad to their active roster today, meaning he’ll play tomorrow against the Bills.

A 2016 first-round draft pick of the Vikings, Treadwell was a disappointment in Minnesota but has managed to keep his NFL career going with stops in Atlanta, Jacksonville, Seattle, Baltimore and now Indianapolis.

The Colts are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback after benching Anthony Richardson, and they’d love to see Treadwell make a contribution in their passing game. The Colts’ No. 1 receiver, Michael Pittman, is out with a back injury.

Indianapolis is a four-point underdog at home against Buffalo.