Colts felt “bigger purpose” in first game since Jim Irsay’s death

The Colts honored the late Jim Irsay by inducting him into their Ring of Honor on Sunday and by the way they played in their first game since the team’s longtime owner died in May.

They scored the first 30 points of the game and cruised to a 33-8 win over the Dolphins to open the season with a victory. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game and said after the win that the Colts were playing with a “bigger purpose.”

Guard Quenton Nelson agreed with Pittman’s feeling that there was extra motivation for the players on Sunday.

“It was so important for us to get the win for Mr. Irsay and the Irsay family,” Nelson said, via the team’s website. “He gave so much to this team, so much to this community. He just poured his heart out for Indianapolis, and we really wanted to get the win for him. It meant a lot to us. And I feel like we all played like that today.”

The Colts will remain at home to face the Broncos in Week 2 and they’ll try to channel the same kind of emotions that propelled them to a win on Sunday.