Colts G.M. Chris Ballard: Sauce Gardner will elevate everyone on our defense

The Colts pulled off a blockbuster trade on Tuesday when they acquired cornerback Sauce Gardner from the Jets.

Acquiring Gardner required the Colts to trade their first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 as well as wide receiver AD Mitchell. It’s a high price, but it is one that General Manager Chris Ballard said in a statement that the Colts were more than willing to pay in order to acquire a player with Gardner’s credentials.

“Having the opportunity to acquire a talented player like Sauce Gardner was one we did not want to pass on,” Ballard said. “He was a player that we scouted heavily coming out of college and there’s a reason he was the fourth overall pick. Sauce is a proven cornerback. His skill and competitive nature will elevate everyone’s play on the defensive unit. We’re thrilled he’s a Colt. On the same note, AD Mitchell is a great person and a great player. We believe he will have success in New York, and we wish him the best as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

Gardner was an All-Pro in his first two seasons before slipping along with the rest of the Jets in 2024. His play has rebounded this season and the Colts are hoping he’ll rise to an even higher level now that he’s playing for a team that hopes to make a playoff run come January.