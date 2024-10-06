Colts G Will Fries to have procedure, remain in Jacksonville after injuring his tibia Sunday

Colts right guard Will Fries did not travel back to Indianapolis with the team on Sunday.

Fries had to be carted off the field with a right tibia injury during the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars and head coach Shane Steichen announced after the game that Fries will be spending the night in a Jacksonville hospital after having a procedure on his leg.

“Our prayers are with him and his family,” Steichen said.

Fries’s injury came on a day when the Colts were playing without quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor, so they will be hoping for some better developments on the injury front in the weeks to come.