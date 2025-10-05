Colts get back on track, roll Raiders, 40-6

After falling to the Rams last week, the Colts got back on track in a big way on Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis rolled Las Vegas 40-6 in a game that was as lopsided as the final score suggests.

The Colts steamrolled the Raiders, building a 40-3 lead late in the third quarter. When Jonathan Taylor ran in a 6-yard touchdown with 2:27 left in the third quarter — and capped it with a successful two-point conversion — Indianapolis had 22 first downs and was 8-of-9 on third down.

While the Raiders had a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, Daniel Jones got the Colts scoring started with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Warren. Taylor then put the Colts up 14-3 with his 3-yard score midway through the second period.

That was when the Colts also lost kicker Spencer Shrader, who was injured on the PAT when a Raider ran into his plant leg. Indianapolis went for two on all subsequent touchdowns.

Michael Pittman caught a 4-yard TD late in the second quarter. Then short rushing touchdowns from Taylor, former Raider Ameer Abdullah, and Taylor again gave Indianapolis its 37-point advantage late in the third frame.

Geno Smith’s two interceptions put Las Vegas in a significant hole, plus Indianapolis blocked a punt in the first half that also gave Indy a possession at the Las Vegas 8.

After punting on their first drive, the Colts scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions.

They took out starting quarterback Daniel Jones with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter, inserting 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson to finish the game.

Raiders punter A.J. Cole also suffered a right ankle injury on the blocked punt and did not kick again for the rest of the contest.

Daniel Carlson connected on two field goals — a 24-yard kick in the first quarter and a 37-yarder early in the fourth period.

Jones finished 20-of-29 for 212 yards with two touchdowns. Taylor rushed for 66 yards with three TDs, also catching three passes for 20 yards.

On the other side, Smith was 25-of-36 for 228 yards with two picks. Ashton Jeanty had 67 yards on 14 carries and caught five passes for 42 yards.

Now at 4-1, the Colts will host the Cardinals in Week 6.

The 1-4 Raiders will host the Titans next Sunday.