Colts hang on for 20-17 victory over Titans

The Colts and Titans went back and forth on Sunday, but ultimately Indianapolis was able to come away with a 20-17 victory.

Down 17-10 going into the fourth quarter, the Colts narrowed the Titans’ lead with a 22-yard field goal after the club couldn’t get into the end zone deep in Tennessee territory.

But then Indianapolis took the lead for good on their next drive, with quarterback Joe Flacco — starting his second game for an injured Anthony Richardson — hitting receiver Michael Pittman for a 10-yard touchdown with 7:27 left in the contest.

Tennessee had three more realistic chances to at least tie the game, but couldn’t get it done. The club went three-and-out on the first chance, quarterback Will Levis threw an interception on an ill-advised deep ball on the second, and the club punted again with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter.

The Titans didn’t get the ball back until there were just 12 seconds on the clock, which was too little too late.

Flacco ended the game 22-of-38 for 189 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Josh Downs caught seven passes for 66 yards with one TD to lead the way.

Indianapolis was 7-of-15 on third down, finishing with 269 total yards.

Levis was 16-of-27 passing for just 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tony Pollard led with 93 yards on 17 carries.

Now at 3-3, the Colts will be at home to face the Dolphins next week.

The 1-4 Titans will be on the road in Week 6 to play the Bills.