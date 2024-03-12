Colts have had talks with free agent Danielle Hunter

On PFT’s list of the Top 100 free agents, Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter is the highest-ranked free agent who hasn’t either agreed to a new contract or received the franchise tag. But at least one team is talking to Hunter about a possible signing.

Hunter has talked with the Colts, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.

The Colts usually prioritize re-signing their own free agents over expensive signings from other teams, but they may be willing to make an exception for Hunter, who is has long been one of the NFL’s best pass rushers and is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 16.5 sacks.

Hunter will turn 30 during the 2024 season and the lack of news around him may indicate that most teams are looking to add younger pass rushers, but he’s still playing at a high level and could be a big addition in Indianapolis.