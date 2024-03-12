Colts keep punter Rigoberto Sanchez

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will remain in Indianapolis.

Sanchez agreed to a three-year contract to stay with the Colts, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Sanchez has been with the Colts for his entire NFL career, having signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Last year Sanchez averaged career-highs in both yards per punt (48.3) and net yards per punt (42.8), and he had an outstanding season with directional punting, landing 21 punts inside the 20-yard line without a single touchback.