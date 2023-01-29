 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Colts plan second interview with Shane Steichen

  
Published January 29, 2023 03:54 AM
Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will be trying to advance to the Super Bowl on Sunday and the Colts will be watching closely to see how he fares.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts plan to interview Steichen a second time for their head coaching vacancy. Steichen will be able to interview with the team this week whether the Eagles win or lose, but he will not be eligible to be hired until the Eagles season is over.

Steichen had his initial interview with the Colts on January 14. He also interviewed with the Panthers and Texans, but Carolina hired Frank Reich and there’s been no word about a second interview in Houston at this point.

Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia is also slated for a second interview with Indianapolis. Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale also remain in the running.