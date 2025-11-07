Colts put DeForest Buckner on injured reserve with neck injury

The Colts will be without one of their best players for at least the next four games.

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been placed on injured reserve with a neck injury that he suffered last week against the Steelers, head coach Shane Steichen said today.

The Colts had already ruled Buckner out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Germany, but by NFL rule he will now have to miss at least three games after that.

Buckner has 42 total tackles nine tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 4.0 sacks this season.