Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Colts put DeForest Buckner on injured reserve with neck injury

  
Published November 7, 2025 12:18 PM

The Colts will be without one of their best players for at least the next four games.

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been placed on injured reserve with a neck injury that he suffered last week against the Steelers, head coach Shane Steichen said today.

The Colts had already ruled Buckner out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Germany, but by NFL rule he will now have to miss at least three games after that.

Buckner has 42 total tackles nine tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 4.0 sacks this season.