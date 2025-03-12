Colts re-sign C Wesley French

The Colts are set to lose a couple of offensive linemen once the new league year begins on Wednesday, but they are holding onto another one.

James Boyd of TheAthletic.com reports that they have agreed to a one-year deal with center Wesley French. French was set for restricted free agency, but the agreement eliminates the need to tender him a contract.

French appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 season and made three starts, but he missed all of last year after having ankle surgery.

Center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries have both agreed to contracts with the Vikings. Mark Glowinski and Danny Pinter are also set for free agency on Wednesday, so there may be more blockers departing Indianapolis this week.