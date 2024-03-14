Colts re-sign Trey Sermon

The Colts re-signed running back Trey Sermon on Thursday, the team announced.

Sermon had 35 carries for 160 yards in 14 games for the Colts in 2023. The Colts initially signed Sermon to their practice squad in September before his promotion to the 53-player roster.

He had his biggest game in Week 15 when he rushed for 88 yards on 17 carries in the win over the Steelers.

Sermon also had a key 27-yard run late in the Colts’ Week 17 win over the Raiders.

Sermon, 25, was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2021, and he spent time with the Eagles in 2022 before joining the Colts in 2023.

The Colts also announced the re-signing of safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., a move that previously was reported.