Colts recover fumble, tie Dolphins 10-10

The Colts offense has had a tough time getting going on Sunday afternoon, but they finally found the end zone with a little help from their defense.

Linebacker Segun Olubi stripped Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and returned the ball to the Miami 28-yard-line. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and wide receiver Ashton Dulin had long runs that set up running back Tyler Goodson’s first NFL touchdown run.

The extra point made it 10-10 with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Richardson has run seven times for 46 yards, but he’s just 5-of-15 for 64 yards through the air. Tyler Huntley has thrown for 87 yards, but the Dolphins quarterback has not connected with Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle yet on Sunday.