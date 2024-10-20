 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Colts recover fumble, tie Dolphins 10-10

  
Published October 20, 2024 03:04 PM

The Colts offense has had a tough time getting going on Sunday afternoon, but they finally found the end zone with a little help from their defense.

Linebacker Segun Olubi stripped Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and returned the ball to the Miami 28-yard-line. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and wide receiver Ashton Dulin had long runs that set up running back Tyler Goodson’s first NFL touchdown run.

The extra point made it 10-10 with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Richardson has run seven times for 46 yards, but he’s just 5-of-15 for 64 yards through the air. Tyler Huntley has thrown for 87 yards, but the Dolphins quarterback has not connected with Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle yet on Sunday.