Colts restructure DeForest Buckner's contract for cap space

  
Published April 12, 2023 04:39 AM
April 4, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the Colts would consider a trade with the Texans for Bryce Young, or if they could make a run at Lamar Jackson if they don’t have a QB they like at No. 4 in the draft.

The Colts have made a move to add some money under the cap.

Indianapolis has restructured defensive lineman DeForest Buckner’s contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The Colts converted $5 million of Buckner’s salary into a signing bonus, which cleared $2.5 million in cap space. That makes Buckner’s $19.75 million in pay for 2023 fully guaranteed.

Indianapolis still has Buckner under contract for the next two seasons.

Buckner has played a pivotal role on Indianapolis’ defensive line since the club acquired him from San Francisco in 2020. Last season, Buckner recorded 8.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits while playing 77 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

In 112 career games, Buckner has recorded 53.0 sacks, 69 tackles for loss, and 140 QB hits along with seven forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and 20 passes defensed.