Colts rule out Kenny Moore II, Kwity Paye

The Colts will be down a pair of defensive players against the Steelers on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen said cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Kwity Paye have been ruled out for this week’s game. Moore hurt his hip in last Sunday’s win over the Bears while Paye left that game with a quad injury.

Chris Lammons is listed as Moore’s backup on the team’s depth chart, so it was a plus for the Colts that he returned to practice Friday after missing two days with knee and ankle issues. First-round pick Laiatu Latu may be in a bigger role with Paye out.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist), center Ryan Kelly (neck), and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) were out of practice Friday, but they have not been ruled out at this point.