 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts rule out Kenny Moore II, Kwity Paye

  
Published September 27, 2024 02:07 PM

The Colts will be down a pair of defensive players against the Steelers on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen said cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Kwity Paye have been ruled out for this week’s game. Moore hurt his hip in last Sunday’s win over the Bears while Paye left that game with a quad injury.

Chris Lammons is listed as Moore’s backup on the team’s depth chart, so it was a plus for the Colts that he returned to practice Friday after missing two days with knee and ankle issues. First-round pick Laiatu Latu may be in a bigger role with Paye out.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist), center Ryan Kelly (neck), and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) were out of practice Friday, but they have not been ruled out at this point.