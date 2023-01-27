 Skip navigation
Colts schedule second interview with Wink Martindale

  
Published January 27, 2023 05:12 AM
The long list of Colts coaching candidates appears to be getting narrowed down, with some candidates getting second interviews. And one of those candidates is Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Martindale is heading to Indianapolis this weekend for his second interview, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Colts fired Frank Reich during the 2022 season and replaced him with Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Although the Colts didn’t play any better under Saturday than they did under Reich, Colts owner Jim Irsay appears to be strongly considering giving the job to Saturday on a permanent basis.

Martindale, who has a long track record as an NFL assistant, would be a more traditional choice. He’ll make his case to the Colts this weekend.