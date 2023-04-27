 Skip navigation
Colts select Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick

  
Published April 27, 2023 04:40 PM
nbc_nfldraft_florio4thpick_23042v2
April 27, 2023 09:20 PM
The prospect with perhaps the highest ceiling in the 2023 NFL Draft is headed to Indianapolis after the Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson fourth.

The Colts have selected a quarterback.

With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Indianapolis has selected Anthony Richardson out of Florida.

Richardson has been thought of as a potential target for the Colts, who have needed a franchise quarterback since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck during the 2019 preseason. After a playoff season with Philip Rivers, one year with Carson Wentz, and one year with Matt Ryan, the Colts have elected to go the rookie route.

In his one year starting at Florida, Richardson completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards with nine touchdowns.

Now, Richardson will work with new head coach Shane Steichen, who has helped develop Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts as an offensive coordinator in the last few years.