Colts sign Amari Rodgers, waive Johnny King

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Shane van Gisbergen to make oval debut in Truck Series at Indianapolis
MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Shane van Gisbergen to make oval debut in Truck Series at Indianapolis
MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts sign Amari Rodgers, waive Johnny King

  
Published August 2, 2023 04:53 PM

Amari Rodgers has found a new team in the AFC South.

The Colts announced they signed the receiver on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers was waived by the Texans earlier this week and went unclaimed off waivers, making him a free agent. He caught 12 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown for Houston last year after the club claimed him off waivers from Green Bay.

A third-round pick in 2021, Rodgers struggled as a returner with the Packers in 2022 as he registered a total of five fumbles. As a rookie in 2021, Rodgers recorded four catches for 45 yards in 16 games. He averaged 8.3 yards per punt return and 18.1 yards on 11 kick returns as a rookie.

As a corresponding move, the Colts waived receiver Johnny King. He had signed with the club in May as an undrafted free agent.