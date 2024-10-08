 Skip navigation
Colts sign CB David Long Jr. to 53-man roster

  
October 8, 2024

The Colts parted ways with cornerback Dallis Flowers on Monday and they added another corner to the active roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed David Long Jr. off of their practice squad. The team still has one open roster spot as they also placed guard Will Fries on injured reserve Monday.

Long was elevated to the active roster for the last two Colts games and he saw action on 12 special teams snaps.

Long played for the Raiders, Packers, and Panthers last season after opening his career by spending four seasons with the Rams. He has 96 tackles, an interceptions, and eight passes defensed over the course of his career.