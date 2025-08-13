Colts sign DE Marcus Haynes

The Colts signed free agent defensive end Marcus Haynes, the team announced Wednesday. They placed wide receiver D.J. Montgomery on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Haynes most recently played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League in the spring.

He has spent time with the Browns (2024-25), Steelers (2024), Texans (2024) and Broncos (2023).

Haynes originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Montgomery, who was on the Colts’ practice squad all of last season, has an undisclosed injury.

He has spent time with the Colts (2022-25), Texans (2022), Jets (2020-22) and Browns (2019-20). Montgomery has appeared in 10 career games and has registered six receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.