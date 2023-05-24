Colts sign fourth-rounder Adetomiwa Adebawore

Colts fourth-round pick Adetomiwa Adebawore has signed his first NFL contract.

The Colts announced that the deal is in place on Wednesday afternoon. It’s a four-year deal for Adebawore.

Adebawore comes to the Colts from Northwestern, where he appeared in 36 games as a defensive tackle. He recorded 97 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, an interception, and four forced fumbles over the last four seasons.

He will join DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, and Eric Johnson on the interior of the defensive line in Indianapolis.

With Adebawore signed, the Colts now have nine of their 12 draft picks from this season under contract.