Colts sign K Spencer Shrader

The Colts are up to two kickers on their 90-man roster.

The team announced the signing of Spencer Shrader on Thursday. Matt Gay is the incumbent kicker in Indianapolis.

It’s the second time Shrader has signed with the club. He kicked in place of an injured Gay at the start of last season and went 3-of-3 on extra points in Week One.

Shrader was released in October and signed to the Jets’ practice squad. He was called up for one game and then moved to Kansas City when the Chiefs signed him off the practice squad to replace the injured Harrison Butker. He was 3-of-3 on field goals and 6-of-6 on extra points in two appearances in Kansas City.

Gay was 31-of-37 on field goals and 33-of-33 on extra points last season.