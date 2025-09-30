Colts sign LB Buddy Johnson off Cowboys’ practice squad

The Colts signed linebacker Buddy Johnson off the Cowboys’ practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

They waived linebacker Cameron McGrone in a corresponding move.

Johnson has spent the season with the Cowboys and has seen action in one game. He played 18 special teams snaps against the Eagles in Week 1.

Johnson has appeared in 21 career games in his time with the Cowboys (2023-25), Bears (2023), Texans (2022), 49ers (2022) and Steelers (2021-22). He has totaled two solo tackles and 12 special teams stops.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2021 out of Texas A&M.

McGrone signed with the Colts off the Patriots’ practice squad on Dec. 20, 2022. He has played 26 career games in his time with the Colts (2022-25) and Patriots (2021-22).

McGrone has totaled four tackles and nine special teams stops. In 2025, he saw action in all four games and registered one solo tackle and one special teams stop.