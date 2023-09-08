Colts sign LS Luke Rhodes to contract extension

The Colts signed long snapper Luke Rhodes to a contract extension Friday, the team announced.

Rhodes’ agent, Evan Brennan, announced it’s a four-year, $6.465 million extension through 2027 with $2.5 million guaranteed. It makes Rhodes the NFL’s highest-paid long snapper.

Rhodes has appeared in 101 career games in seven seasons with Indianapolis and has totaled 11 special teams tackles. He also has appeared in three postseason contests.

Rhodes was first-team All-Pro in 2021 after being a second-team selection in 2020. He also earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021, the first Colts’ long snapper named to the Pro Bowl since 2013,

He originally signed with the Colts’ practice squad on Oct. 5, 2016.