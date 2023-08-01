 Skip navigation
Colts sign RB Toriano Clinton

  
Published August 1, 2023 09:17 AM

The Colts have added a running back to their depleted depth chart.

The team announced the signing of Toriano Clinton on Tuesday morning. They waived defensive tackle Jamal Woods to make space for Clinton on the 90-man roster.

Clinton’s arrival comes a day after Zack Moss broke his arm in practice. Jonathan Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list and looking for a trade out of Indianapolis, so the team was down to fifth-round pick Evan Hull, Jake Funk, and Deon Jackson at the running back spot.

Clinton was undrafted out of the University of Indianapolis this year. He ran 593 carries for 4,538 yards and 48 touchdowns while also returning three kickoffs for touchdowns and catching 39 passes.