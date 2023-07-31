 Skip navigation
Colts lose RB Zack Moss to broken arm

  
Published July 31, 2023 01:06 PM

The Colts are running short on available running backs.

According to multiple reports, Zack Moss broke a bone in his arm in Monday’s practice. He is expected to miss six weeks as he recovers from the injury.

The injury comes after a weekend spent monitoring where things stand with starting running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor is in the market for a new contract and has asked for a trade that Colts owner Jim Irsay said the team will not make. There was also word that the team is considering moving Taylor, who has not been practicing, to the non-football injury list, but Taylor denied that he is dealing with a back injury suffered while away from the team.

Taylor is currently on the physically unable to perform list, but a move to NFI would open the door to the Colts not paying him.

Moss joined the Colts in a trade with the Bills last season. He played eight games after the deal and ran 76 times for 365 yards and a touchdown.