Jonathan Taylor denies having back issue

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has a response for the report that the team might move him to the non-football injury list over a back issue. He insists he has no back issue.

“Never had . . . back pain.” Taylor tweeted. “Never reported back pain. Not sure who ‘sources’ are, but find new ones.”

The last part is confusing, because the reports aren’t that Taylor actually has back pain, but that the Colts are considering switching him from the physically unable to perform list to the NFI list because he complained to them of back pain. And with multiple reports to that effect, it means that someone with the Colts is telling multiple reporters about the possibility.

Thus, Taylor should reconsider his strategy on this one. Don’t fire reckless shots at reporters. Focus the ire on the reality that, with both Mike Chappell of Fox 59/CBS 4 and Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reporting the same thing about the NFI possibility, the “sources” are one or more of the people pondering the possibility of playing hardball with Taylor.