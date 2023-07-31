 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Oakland Athletics v Colorado Rockies
Medina’s Meteoric Rise
Nicky Lopez
Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals
MLB: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_230730.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_230730.jpg
Preece submits best Cup finish of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Oakland Athletics v Colorado Rockies
Medina’s Meteoric Rise
Nicky Lopez
Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals
MLB: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_230730.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_230730.jpg
Preece submits best Cup finish of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Taylor denies having back issue

  
Published July 30, 2023 10:47 PM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has a response for the report that the team might move him to the non-football injury list over a back issue. He insists he has no back issue.

Never had . . . back pain.” Taylor tweeted. “Never reported back pain. Not sure who ‘sources’ are, but find new ones.”

The last part is confusing, because the reports aren’t that Taylor actually has back pain, but that the Colts are considering switching him from the physically unable to perform list to the NFI list because he complained to them of back pain. And with multiple reports to that effect, it means that someone with the Colts is telling multiple reporters about the possibility.

Thus, Taylor should reconsider his strategy on this one. Don’t fire reckless shots at reporters. Focus the ire on the reality that, with both Mike Chappell of Fox 59/CBS 4 and Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reporting the same thing about the NFI possibility, the “sources” are one or more of the people pondering the possibility of playing hardball with Taylor.