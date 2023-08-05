 Skip navigation
Colts sign tight ends Nick Eubanks, Michael Jacobson

  
Published August 5, 2023 07:29 PM

The Colts have two new tight ends on their 90-man roster.

Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson signed with the team on Saturday. The Colts placed tackle Jake Witt on injured reserve and waived running back Toriano Clinton in corresponding moves.

Clinton signed with the team after Zack Moss broke his arm this week, but the signing of veteran Kenyan Drake signaled a different course for the Colts. Witt was a seventh-round pick this year and will not be able to return to the active roster as a rookie.

Eubanks has spent time with the Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Bengals, and Texans over the last two seasons, but has not appeared in any regular season games. Jacobson played college basketball at Iowa State and Nebraska before switching athletic gears.