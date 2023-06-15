 Skip navigation
Colts sign undrafted safety Michael Tutsie

  
Published June 15, 2023 04:57 AM
June 14, 2023 12:26 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed weigh in on the greatest non-QBs to represent Indianapolis in the 21st century, featuring Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis and Adam Vinatieri.

The Colts opened a roster spot on Wednesday when they placed fifth-round pick Daniel Scott on injured reserve with a torn ACL and they filled it on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Michael Tutsie to their 90-man roster. Tutsie was undrafted out of North Dakota State this year and he tried out for the Colts during their rookie and mandatory minicamps.

Tutsie started 56 of the 68 games he played in college. He recorded 338 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack, 22 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick in those appearances.

Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Henry Black, Marcel Dabo, and Aaron Maddox are the other safeties in Indianapolis.