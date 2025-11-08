Colts sign WR Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster

The Colts announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Berlin.

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been signed to the 53-man roster. The Colts opened a roster spot by placing defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve.

Treadwell has played in two games as a temporary elevation from the practice squad and seen all of his playing time on special teams. The 2016 Vikings first-round pick has 111 catches for 1,242 yards and five touchdowns in 85 career games with the Vikings, Falcons, Jaguars, Seahawks, Ravens, and Colts.

The Colts also announced that they have elevated defensive end Durell Nchami and defensive tackle Tim Smith. Wide receiver Anthony Gould (knee) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday.