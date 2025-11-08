 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts sign WR Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster

  
Published November 8, 2025 10:04 AM

The Colts announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Berlin.

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been signed to the 53-man roster. The Colts opened a roster spot by placing defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve.

Treadwell has played in two games as a temporary elevation from the practice squad and seen all of his playing time on special teams. The 2016 Vikings first-round pick has 111 catches for 1,242 yards and five touchdowns in 85 career games with the Vikings, Falcons, Jaguars, Seahawks, Ravens, and Colts.

The Colts also announced that they have elevated defensive end Durell Nchami and defensive tackle Tim Smith. Wide receiver Anthony Gould (knee) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday.