Colts still undecided at QB, hope competition makes both Richardson and Jones better

With Colts training camp ending today, quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones remain locked in a competition for the starting job. And while neither one has elevated himself above the other, the coaching staff is hoping that they’re both getting better.

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said competing for a job forces players to elevate their play.

“It hasn’t been perfect,” Cooter said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “We get our pluses and our minuses. But I think it is raising the level of each of them.”

The decision will ultimately come down to head coach Shane Steichen, who said there’s still more he wants to evaluate.

“I think it all matters, it all counts,” Steichen said. “Every rep matters. Every walkthrough matters. Every meeting matters. It all matters. So, everything’s being evaluated.”

It’s unclear how soon Steichen will make his decision. The Colts open the season on September 7 against the Dolphins.