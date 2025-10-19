Colts take 20-3 lead with Tyler Warren touchdown

Make it three touchdowns in three possessions for the Colts on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones hit rookie tight end Tyler Warren for a 5-yard touchdown, giving Indianapolis a 20-3 lead over the Chargers midway through the second quarter.

The score capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive that took 4:34 off the clock.

While the Colts did face third-and-17, Jones found Alec Pierce for a 48-yard pass deep down the field to move the chains. Then Jonathan Taylor took the club down to the 6-yard line with a 19-yard run.

Chargers left tackle Austin Deculus has retuned to the game after he was questionable with an ankle injury. But defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia has been downgraded to out with an elbow injury.