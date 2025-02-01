 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Colts to hire Chris Hewitt as secondary coach/pass game coordinator

  
Published February 1, 2025 02:09 PM

The Colts hired a new defensive coordinator in January and they’re kicking off Februray by adding another coach on the defensive side of the ball.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Chris Hewitt as their secondary coach and pass game coordinator.

Hewitt spent the last 13 seasons with the Ravens, but parted ways with the team earlier this week. He had the same titles in Baltimore that he will have on the staff in Indianapolis.

The Colts hired Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator after he was fired by the Bengals. They have also agreed to hire linebackers coach James Bettcher.