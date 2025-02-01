Colts to hire Chris Hewitt as secondary coach/pass game coordinator

The Colts hired a new defensive coordinator in January and they’re kicking off Februray by adding another coach on the defensive side of the ball.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Chris Hewitt as their secondary coach and pass game coordinator.

Hewitt spent the last 13 seasons with the Ravens, but parted ways with the team earlier this week. He had the same titles in Baltimore that he will have on the staff in Indianapolis.

The Colts hired Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator after he was fired by the Bengals. They have also agreed to hire linebackers coach James Bettcher.